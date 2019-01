We note with regret the death of Ms. Linda Ann Barrow, age 64 of McEwen, who will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 2 at the McEwen Funeral Home. Brother Bobby Eddings will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Vanderford Cemetery.

Mr. James Gregory Marteney, age 56 of Waverly, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.