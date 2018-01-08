1-8 Trading Post

1-8 Trading Poston January 8, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
3600 Break/free Wheel Wench
Call 584-6591
Ladies Suits in Size 14-16
Call 584-8928
5X8 Utility Trailer
6X15 Utility Trailer
SKS High-Powered Assault Rifle with 500 Rounds of Ammo
Call 441-0199
Telephone Wire $10
AM/FM Radio $10
Camo Stock Forearm for Rifle
Call 584-5380
22 Winchester Steel Rifle
Playing Guitar
Chain Length Fence Wire
Call 441-0218
In Need
Bookshelf, preferably 4 Ft Long with 4 Shelves
Call 220-0059
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney with Retractable Wheels
110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees
Call 584-6591
Knobs for Cook Stove
Call 584-8928
Looking for 1988-1995 Truck Body without Motor
Call 731-607-0575
Services
Free Hauling Off of Old Appliances, Old Heaters, and Scrap Metal
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777