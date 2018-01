We note with regret the death of Mrs. Patsy Ann Pruett Lynn, age 76 of Waverly, who will have funeral services Wednesday morning at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeremy McFarlin and Brother Rick Rolin will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Visitation for Mrs. Lynn will be Tuesday from 4:30 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home.