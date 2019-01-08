We note with regret the death of Mr. James William Rumsey, age 85 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Joe James will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Young Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. Gary Lynn “Flobee” Floyd, age 54 of Camden, will have visitation today from 10 until 1:30 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services for Mr. Floyd will be this afternoon at 2 at the Camden City Cemetery as Brother Marty Arnold will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Oakdale Funeral Home for expenses.

Mr. James Gregory Marteney, age 56 of Waverly, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.