We note with regret the death of Mr. James William Rumsey, age 85 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 3:30 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Rumsey will also be Tuesday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Joe James will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Young Cemetery in McEwen.