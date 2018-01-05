We note with regret the death of Ms. Nellie Mai Norden, age 80 of Bruceton, who will have graveside services this morning at 11 at Shiloh Cemetery. Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the services. Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Earl Bailey, age 89 of Waverly, will have a graveside service this afternoon at 1 at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Waverly. The family requests donations be made to the American Legion Post 34 in Waverly. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Calvin Brown, age 67 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Friday afternoon at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation will begin at 11 this morning and continue until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Barbara Lewis will officiate the services.