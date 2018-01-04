1-4 Trading Post

1-4 Trading Poston January 4, 2018
For Sale
Brand New Washing Machine $200
Call 584-1881
1991 S10 Chevy Pickup $1500
Truck recently went dead but can run again
22 Winchester Stainless Steel Rifle $150
Wood Stove
Call 441-0218
Services
Will Haul Off Old Appliances, Water Heaters, and other Mechanical Items Free of Charge
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777
17 Inch Cooper Tires 4 for $45
Small 5 Foot Piano $65
Wishing Wells $25 and up
Call 586-2884
In Need
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket With Top
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591
2 Ford Wheels of an F150 in 75 Model with 16 Inch Tires
Call 441-0218