We note with regret the death of Mr. George G. Despins, age 72 of Waverly, who will have visitation from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Frank Criswell will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Curtis-Davis Cemetery.

Mr. Larry Dale Palk, age 71 of Waverly, will have visitation from 4 until service time at 5 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Stephen Palk and Brother Johnny Hayes will officiate the services.

Ms. Nellie Mai Norden, age 80 of Bruceton, will have graveside services Friday morning at 11 at the Shiloh Cemetery. Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the services. Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Earl Bailey, age 89 of Waverly, will have a graveside service Friday at 1 at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Waverly. The family requests donations be made to the American Legion Post 34 in Waverly. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Calvin Brown, age 67 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Friday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Barbara Lewis will officiate the services.