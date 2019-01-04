We note with regret the death of Mrs. Roxie Marie Davis, age 92 of Hohenwald, who will have graveside services this morning at 11 at the Camden City Cemetery. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Billy George Branch, age 87 of Camden, will have funeral services this afternoon at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Gary Smithson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Mr. Felix Ray Claiborne, age 82 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Hobson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Danny Ray Cook, age 60 of Waverly, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Cook will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home.