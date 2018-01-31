1-31 Trading Post

1-31 Trading Poston January 31, 2018
In Need
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing or Conduit Bender like Greenlee
Call 584-6591
For Sale
Daisy BB Gun $30
Realtree Collection of Deer Hunting Tapes $50
Motorcycle Trailer Made in Tennessee $2100 Located at 153 Post Oak Road in Camden
Call 584-5380
36 Inch Big Side by Side Fridge $75
5 Foot Piano
Wishing Wells $25 and Up
Call 586-2884
Couch
2 Wingback Chairs
Refrigeration Unit out of Walk-In Freezer
Call 220-0777
House For Rent in Camden
1988 Chevy Pickup
2 Queen Size Beds
Huffy Bike with Motor
Call 733-0321
Several Kinds of Sheet Metal Machines
Shop Equipment
Mechanical Equipment
Call 584-2466
Missing Pets
Lost 10 Week Old Female Black Lab Puppy Last seen Last Thursday January 25th on the Bakers Chapel/Rushing Lake Road Area
A reward is being offered for safe return
Call 441-2477
Missing a Golden Retriver in the Ebenezer/Flatwoods area his name is rowdy if seen call 220-0467 or 220-0998.