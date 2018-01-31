1-31 Trading Post

In Need

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing or Conduit Bender like Greenlee

Call 584-6591

For Sale

Daisy BB Gun $30

Realtree Collection of Deer Hunting Tapes $50

Motorcycle Trailer Made in Tennessee $2100 Located at 153 Post Oak Road in Camden

Call 584-5380

36 Inch Big Side by Side Fridge $75

5 Foot Piano

Wishing Wells $25 and Up

Call 586-2884



Couch

2 Wingback Chairs

Refrigeration Unit out of Walk-In Freezer

Call 220-0777

House For Rent in Camden

1988 Chevy Pickup

2 Queen Size Beds

Huffy Bike with Motor

Call 733-0321

Several Kinds of Sheet Metal Machines

Shop Equipment

Mechanical Equipment

Call 584-2466

Missing Pets

Lost 10 Week Old Female Black Lab Puppy Last seen Last Thursday January 25th on the Bakers Chapel/Rushing Lake Road Area

A reward is being offered for safe return

Call 441-2477

Missing a Golden Retriver in the Ebenezer/Flatwoods area his name is rowdy if seen call 220-0467 or 220-0998.