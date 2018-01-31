1-31 Obits

Mr. Charles “Charlie” Leo Leppanen, age 67 of McEwen, has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Mr. Jeffrey Harris Vaughn, age 36 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Thursday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Carey Vine will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mrs. Patricia Ann Harrington, age 79 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation tonight from 6 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mr. Harrington will be Saturday at 11 at the Hunter-Myhand- Funeral Home in LaGrange Georgia. Nicky Simpson will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Shadowlawn Cemetery in LaGrange, Georgia.

Mr. J.B. Burns, age 68 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony, Burns Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in Pegram Monday afternoon at 1.