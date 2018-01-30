1-30 Trading Post

For Sale

70 Foot Telephone Wire $10

Brand New 5X7 Blue Tarpaulin $5

Rod and Reel Perfect For Youngster $25

3 Rods and No Reels $25

Call 584-5380

John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Rebuilt Disc

Call 584-6591



House For Rent

1988 Chevy Pickup $1500

2 Queen Size Beds

Huffy Bike with Motor

Call 733-0321

Hamilton Beech Microwave $12

18 Foot Trailer Full of Red Oak Firewood $100 a Load $125 If Load is Shipped

Call 586-2884

In Need

32 Inch Bottom Window For Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591

Lost Dog

10 Week Old Female Black Lab Puppy last seen on Thursday January 25th on the Bakers Chapel/Rushing Lake Road Area. A reward is being offered for safe return

Call 441-2477

Pets For Giveaway

Small Kitten with Black and White Fur and Green Eyes For Free

Call 586-2884