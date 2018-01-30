1-30 Trading Post

1-30 Trading Poston January 30, 2018
For Sale
70 Foot Telephone Wire $10
Brand New 5X7 Blue Tarpaulin $5
Rod and Reel Perfect For Youngster $25
3 Rods and No Reels $25
Call 584-5380
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc
Call 584-6591
House For Rent
1988 Chevy Pickup $1500
2 Queen Size Beds
Huffy Bike with Motor
Call 733-0321
Hamilton Beech Microwave $12
18 Foot Trailer Full of Red Oak Firewood $100 a Load $125 If Load is Shipped
Call 586-2884
In Need
32 Inch Bottom Window For Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591
Lost Dog
10 Week Old Female Black Lab Puppy last seen on Thursday January 25th on the Bakers Chapel/Rushing Lake Road Area. A reward is being offered for safe return
Call 441-2477
Pets For Giveaway
Small Kitten with Black and White Fur and Green Eyes For Free
Call 586-2884