1-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Ernest Wayne Story, age 73 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Mays Cemetery.

Mr. J.B. Burns, age 68 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony Burns, Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow Monday at 1 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans’s Cemetery in Pegram.