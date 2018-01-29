1-29 Trading Post

Missing Pets

Lost 10 Week Old Female Black Lab Puppy Last Seen Thursday January 25th on the Bakers Chapel/Rushing Lake Road Area

A Reward is Offered for Safe Return

Call 441-2477

Pets For Giveaway

Dog named “Sally Mae” needs a good home. She is about 8 months old and has been spayed, upon all her shots. Gets her Heartguard and Frontline every month. She loves people and Loves Children!

She is a House Dog that loves to go outside and play. Is also house broken and would like to have a home inspection if possible.

Dr. Paskall is her vet and call 584-7967 for more information.

Small Kitten with Black and White Fur and Green Eyes for Free

Call 586-2884



In Need

Ambulance Gurney

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees

Call 584-6591

For Sale

1 Year Old Red Oak Firewood on Trailer $100 for Load if you pick up wood and $125 to have the wood shipped to you

36 Inches Side by Side Fridge $75

Call 586-2884

1991 S10 Chevrolet that Needs Mechanical Work $1500

Chain Length Wire

Gas BBQ Grill

Call 441-0218

Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer Made in Tennessee $2100

Pair of Size 10 Leather Black Boots $10

AM/FM Radio $10

Call 584-5380

Couch

2 Wingback Chairs

Refrigeration Unit for Walk-in Freezer

Call 220-0777 or 584-6584

Services

Free Hauling off of Appliances, Water Heaters, and Other Items

Call 2200-0777 and 584-6584