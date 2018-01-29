1-29 Trading Post

1-29 Trading Poston January 29, 2018
Missing Pets
Lost 10 Week Old Female Black Lab Puppy Last Seen Thursday January 25th on the Bakers Chapel/Rushing Lake Road Area
A Reward is Offered for Safe Return
Call 441-2477
Pets For Giveaway
Dog named “Sally Mae” needs a good home. She is about 8 months old and has been spayed, upon all her shots. Gets her Heartguard and Frontline every month. She loves people and Loves Children!
She is a House Dog that loves to go outside and play. Is also house broken and would like to have a home inspection if possible.
Dr. Paskall is her vet and call 584-7967 for more information.
Small Kitten with Black and White Fur and Green Eyes for Free
Call 586-2884
In Need
Ambulance Gurney
110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees
Call 584-6591
For Sale
1 Year Old Red Oak Firewood on Trailer $100 for Load if you pick up wood and $125 to have the wood shipped to you
36 Inches Side by Side Fridge $75
Call 586-2884
1991 S10 Chevrolet that Needs Mechanical Work $1500
Chain Length Wire
Gas BBQ Grill
Call 441-0218
Bushtech Motorcycle Trailer Made in Tennessee $2100
Pair of Size 10 Leather Black Boots $10
AM/FM Radio $10
Call 584-5380
Couch
2 Wingback Chairs
Refrigeration Unit for Walk-in Freezer
Call 220-0777 or 584-6584
Services
Free Hauling off of Appliances, Water Heaters, and Other Items
Call 2200-0777 and 584-6584