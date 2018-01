We note with regret the death of Mrs. Hazel Anderson Rushton, age 93 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Pastor Thad Collier and Brother Kevin Lofton will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.