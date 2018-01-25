1-25 Obits

We note with regret the death of Dr. Louis T. Anderson III, age 76 of Waverly, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Dr. Scott Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Hazel Anderson Rushton, age 93 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Pastor Thad Collier and Brother Kevin Lofton will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.