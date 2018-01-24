1-24 Trading Post

on January 24, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale

Garrard Stylus Pressure Gage $10
Call 584-6591

Trophy Hunting Bucks $50
AM/FM Radio $10
Synthetic Camo Stock and Forearm for Rifle
Call 584-5380

Couch
2 Wingback Chairs
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777

Plastic Dog Crate Fits up to 70 Pound Dog
Call 441-1530

2 16 Inch Tires for Sell $25
Call 586-2884

For Giveaway
4 17 Inch Cooper Tires
Call 586-2884

In Need
Stainless Steel 5 Gallon Bucket
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591

Rent a House or Trailer in Camden
Call 213-2119

Free Services
Will Haul Off Old Appliances for Free
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777