1-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Darrel R. Buchanan, age 83 of Eva, who will have arrangements provided by the Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Charles Bullion, age 69 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Tony Algood will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Chalk Hill Cemetery.

Dr. Louis T. Anderson III, age 76 of Waverly, will have funeral services Thursday at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Dr. Scott Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Visitation for Mr. Anderson will be today from 4 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hazel Anderson Rushton, age 93 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Pastor Thad Collier and Brother Kevin Lofton will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.