1-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Lindal O’Neal Lindsey, age 80 of Big Sandy, who will have visitation Friday night from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Visitation for Mr. Lindsey will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 1 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in The Lindsey Cemetery in Big Sandy.

Mrs. Letha Laverne Hendrix, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation Friday night from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Hendrix will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Laura Shelley Gibson, age 42 of McEwen, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the McEwen Senior Citizens Center. Brother Carlos Wisner will officiate the services and the Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.