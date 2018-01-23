1-23 Trading Post

For Sale

Nice Black Boots Size 10 $10

Telephone Wires $10

5X7 Tarpaulin $5

Call 584-5380

3600 Break/Free Wheel Wench for Sell or Trade

Call 584-6591

Winchester 22 Single Shot Rifle

1991 S10 Chevy Pickup with Mechanical Issues $1500

Chain Length Wire

Call 441-0218

For Giveaway

Free Wine Bottles

Call 731-220-2914

In Need

Hog Crackling

Call 441-0218

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney with Retractable Wheels

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591