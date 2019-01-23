1-23 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Sheila Kay Sutton, age 70 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Thad Collier will officiate the services.

Mrs. Letha Laverne Hendrix, age 82 of Camden, will have visitation Friday night from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Hendrix will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.