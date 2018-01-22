1-22 Trading Post

1-22 Trading Poston January 22, 2018
Nice Motorcycle Trailer containing Tennessee and American Flags $2100
2 Nice Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below
AM/FM Radio $10
Call 584-5380
Couple Whiskey Barrels
Firebox with 30 Feet of Triple Flue Steel Piping
Call 584-8720
Small House Dog for Giveaway
Call 213-2223
Couch
2 Wingback Chairs
Call 586-6584 or 220-0777
2 Side by Side Freezers
5 Foot Piano
Wishing Wells $25 and up
Call 586-2884
Very Nice Green Long Winter Coat and Like New $35
Call 584-8709
Blue Sectional Couch $300
Washer and Dryer $400
Call 441-7267
In Need
Steel Plate 3/8-1/2
Call 694-3353
Leaf Sweeper to Go Behind Lawnmower
Call 499-2579
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal pipe
Tubing Bender like Greenlee Call 584-6591
Services
Will Haul off Old Appliances Free of Charge
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777