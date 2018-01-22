1-22 Trading Post

on January 22, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

Nice Motorcycle Trailer containing Tennessee and American Flags $2100
2 Nice Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Jackets in XL and 3XL $250 Pictured Below

AM/FM Radio $10
Call 584-5380

Couple Whiskey Barrels
Firebox with 30 Feet of Triple Flue Steel Piping
Call 584-8720

Small House Dog for Giveaway
Call 213-2223

Couch
2 Wingback Chairs
Call 586-6584 or 220-0777

2 Side by Side Freezers
5 Foot Piano
Wishing Wells $25 and up
Call 586-2884

Very Nice Green Long Winter Coat and Like New $35
Call 584-8709

Blue Sectional Couch $300
Washer and Dryer $400
Call 441-7267

In Need
Steel Plate 3/8-1/2
Call 694-3353

Leaf Sweeper to Go Behind Lawnmower
Call 499-2579

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal pipe
Tubing Bender like Greenlee Call 584-6591

Services
Will Haul off Old Appliances Free of Charge
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777