1-22 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Dorothy Louise Callahan, age 83 of Savannah, who will have visitation today from 8 until service time at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Chad Ballentine will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in Camden.

Mr. Richard Carlton Burlison, age 77 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Tuesday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Tom Gibson and Brother Wayne Purcell will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Mrs. Sheila Kay Sutton, age 70 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Thad Collier will officiate the services.