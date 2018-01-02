We note with regret the death of Mr. Clint Flowers, age 76 of Tennessee, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Judy Irene Robinson, age 71 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Garrett Todd will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Josephine Boyd Richardson, age 75 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Tony Smith will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Richardson will be today from 5 until 8 at Plunk Funeral Home.