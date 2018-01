1-19 Trading Post

For Sale

House in Camden

1988 Chevy Pickup

Call 731-733-0321

2 16 Inch Tires for Utility Trailer $25

Fishing Rods with 200 Pounds of Lead

Red Oak Firewood Available for $20 Pickup Load

16 Ft Trailer $100

Call 586-2884

For Giveaway

Free Set of 4 17 Inch Tires Perfect for Truck

In Need

Medium Propane Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Overdrive Unit Behind Transmission

Call 584-6591



Missing Dog

Eskimo Alaskan Husky Year and a Half Old

Lives Between Camden City Park and Dominoes

Named Wolf

Call 584-3063 or 441-6973