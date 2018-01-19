1-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Herbert Alvin Petty, age 80 of McEwen, who will have graveside services Saturday at 11 at the Petty Cemetery in McEwen. Brother Tommy Street and William Brown will officiate the services.

Mr. Walter Dwayne “Codfish” Martin, age 74 of McEwen, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services.

Mr. Gary Lee Ellison, age 43 of Antioch, will have funeral services Sunday at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Ellison will be Saturday from 5 until 9 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the J. Warren Cemetery.