1-18 Trading Post

1-18 Trading Poston January 18, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
One Bedroom Apartment for Rent
Partly Furnished with a Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Small Table, Natural Gas, and Water.
For more information, call 441-0480.
House for Rent in Camden
1988 Chevy Pickup
Call 731-733-0321
Missing Dog
Eskimo Alaskan Husky Year and a Half Old
Lives Between Camden City Park and Dominoes
Named Wolf
Call 584-3063 or 441-6973
For Giveaway
Free 4 17 Inch Tires Perfect for Truck
Wishing Wells $25 and up
7X10 Brown, Black, and Burgundy Rug $45
Call 586-2884
In Need
Needing Hay For Cattle
Call 584-3063 or 441-6973
Camper Cookstove
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket with Tight Top
Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591