1-18 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Herbert Alvin Petty, age 80 of McEwen, who will have graveside services Saturday at 11 at the Petty Cemetery in McEwen. Brother Tommy Street and William Brown will officiate the services. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Walter Dwayne “Codfish” Martin, age 74 of McEwen, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services.