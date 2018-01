We note with regret the death of Mr. Walter Dwayne “Codfish” Martin, age 74 of McEwen, who will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services.

Mr. Fred Sparks, age 91 of Camden, has arrangements provided by the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.