1-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Virginia Maie Banes Story, age 69 of Waverly, who will have visitation Thursday from 4 until 8 and Friday from 4 until 8. Visitation for Mrs. Story will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Adam Schwerdtfeger will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mays Cemetery.

Mrs. Gail Darlene Leonard, age 57 of Camden, will have memorial visitation Saturday from 2 until 4 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Jacqueline Laurent Dumas, age 67 of Humphreys County, will have visitation Friday from 6 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. Dumas will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Kevin Lofton will officiate the services.