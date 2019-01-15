1-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Jacqueline Laurent Dumas, age 67 of Humphreys County, who will have visitation Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. Dumas will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Kevin Lofton will officiate the services.

Mrs. Gail Darlene Leonard, age 57 of Camden, will have memorial visitation Saturday from 2 until 4 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.