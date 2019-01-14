1-14 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Howell Summers Elmore, age 81 of Camden, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services.

Mr. James Edward “Rod” Elmore, age 83 of Camden, will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Michael Blankenship and Brother Troy Redmond will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery.