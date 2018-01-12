1-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Wilma Jean Barnett Patterson, age 81 of Waverly, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Reverend Thad Collier will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery. Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Phillip Bon Meacham, age 80 of Waverly, will have funeral services today at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Donald Loveless, age 81 of New Johnsonville, will have a memorial service Saturday at 2 at the First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Brother John Hayes will officiate the services. Luff-bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. William David Daniel, Jr., age 67 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 2 until 8 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in McEwen. Funeral services for Mr. Daniel will be Sunday at 1 at the St. Patrick Church in McEwen. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in McEwen. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. George Edward Taylor, age 73 of McEwen, will have visitation Sunday from 1 until 7 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Taylor will be Monday afternoon at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Reverend David Deavers will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery.