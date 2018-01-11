1-11 Trading Post

1-11 Trading Poston January 11, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
One Bedroom Apartment for Rent
Partly Furnished with a Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Small Table, Natural Gas, and Water.
For more information call 441-0480
5 Bedroom Apartment for Rent
2 Bedroom Apartment on Bakers Chapel Road for Rent
References Required, call Ms. Leonard at 441-2477
For Sale
50 Foot Box Trailer That Needs to be Moved
Comes with Insulation, Wiring, and Hardwood Flooring
Call 441-1092
1991 S10 Chevy Pickup $1500
Needs Mechanical Work
22 Single Shot Winchester Rifle $120
Chain Length Wire
Call 441-0218
In Need
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket with Tight Top
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591