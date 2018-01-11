1-11 Trading Post

One Bedroom Apartment for Rent

Partly Furnished with a Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Small Table, Natural Gas, and Water.

For more information call 441-0480

5 Bedroom Apartment for Rent

2 Bedroom Apartment on Bakers Chapel Road for Rent

References Required, call Ms. Leonard at 441-2477

For Sale

50 Foot Box Trailer That Needs to be Moved

Comes with Insulation, Wiring, and Hardwood Flooring

Call 441-1092





1991 S10 Chevy Pickup $1500

Needs Mechanical Work

22 Single Shot Winchester Rifle $120

Chain Length Wire

Call 441-0218

In Need

Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket with Tight Top

Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer

Call 584-6591