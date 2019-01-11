1-11 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Linda Ann Barrow, age 64 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the McEwen Funeral Home. Brother Bobby Eddings will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Vanderford Cemetery.

Mr. William Woodrow "Bill" Ladd, age 76 of Smyrna, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Daron Brown, Pastor Richard Wagoner, and Pastor Josh Haun all will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Mr. Roger Keith Allen, age 55 of Springville, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Visitation for Mr. Allen will also be Saturday from 8 until service time at 11 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy. Brother Randy Miller will officiate the services and burial will follow in the McRaes Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Max Wayne Herndon, age 64 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Herndon will also be Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Bobby Gene Jackson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.