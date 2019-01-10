1-10 Obituaries

We note with regret the death of Mr. Bobby Joe Tuten, age 69 of Hurricane Mills, who will have visitation today from 4 until service time at 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Jefferson Scudder will officiate the services and military honors will follow.

Ms. Linda Ann Barrow, age 64 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 2 at the McEwen Funeral Home. Brother Bobby Eddings will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Vanderford Cemetery.

Mr. William Woodrow “Bill” Ladd, age 76 of Smyrna, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Pastor Daron Brown, Pastor Richard Wagoner, and Pastor Josh Haun will all officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.