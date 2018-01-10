1-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Patsy Ann Pruett Lynn, age 76 of Waverly, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Rick Rolin and Brother Jeremy McFarlin will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mrs. Patty Lou Milton Williams, age 54 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services today at noon at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Randy Miller will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery in McKenzie.

Mr. Aubrey Richard Warf, age 75 of Camden, will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Benton Memory Gardens. Brother Joey Simmons will officiate the services. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Georgia Altaloma Holland, age 92 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Townsend will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Holland will be this evening from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home.

Mrs. Annette Ann May, age 54 of Camden, will have memorial visitation Thursday from 1 until 3 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Phillip Bon Meacham, age 80 of Waverly, will have funeral services Friday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeff Keele will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mrs. Wilma Jean Barnett Patterson, age 81 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be Friday at 1 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Reverend Thad Collier will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Donald Loveless, age 81 of New Johnsonville, will have a memorial service Saturday at 2 at the First United Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. Brother John Hayes will officiate the services.