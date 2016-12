MEMORIAL SERVICES FOR PAMELA SUE WILSON WILL BE SATURDAY 1PM AT PLUNK F.HOME

VISITATION SATURDAY 11AM-1PM.

RICHARD ODELL WOODS OF B. SANDY. SERVICES FRIDAY 30TH 11AM AT FLATWOODS CEMETERY.

VISITATION THURSDAY 29TH 5P-8P AT STOCKDALE/MALIN F. HOME IN B. SANDY

BOB GOODSON WILL BE FRIDAY 30TH 2PM AT PLUNK F. HOME. BURIAL CROSSROADS CEMETERY.

VISITATION 5P-8P THURSDAY 29TH AND FRIDAY 12N TO 2PM