Welcome to the Magic Valley!



WFWL went on the air in September of 1956, broadcasting on 1220 on the AM dial from the Lockhart Motel on Highway 70 East in Camden, TN. At the time, there were only a few radio stations in the area and it was a “big deal” for a small town to have its own radio station. Some of the other surrounding area stations already in operation were located in Paris, McKenzie, Jackson, and Dickson. The programming consisted of country, pop, and gospel music; and national, regional and local news. Read more...









